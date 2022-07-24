Jason Day shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the 3M Open

Jason Day hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Day finished his day tied for 64th at 2 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Emiliano Grillo and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy, Tom Hoge, and James Hahn are tied for 4th at 13 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Day had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.

On his second stroke on the 501-yard par-4 third, Day went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the green leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Day to even for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Day's 152 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Day hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 sixth. This moved Day to even-par for the round.

Day missed the green on his first shot on the 204-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Day had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Day to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the 202-yard par-3 17th green, Day suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Day at 1 over for the round.