10-over 81 by Jared Wolfe in final round of the 3M Open

In his final round at the 3M Open, Jared Wolfe hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Wolfe finished his day tied for 54th at even par; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Emiliano Grillo and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy, Tom Hoge, and James Hahn are tied for 4th at 13 under.

Wolfe got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolfe to 1 over for the round.

On the 501-yard par-4 third, Wolfe had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolfe to 2 over for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Wolfe reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Wolfe's tee shot went 167 yards to the right intermediate rough and his approach went 51 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Wolfe's tee shot went 208 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 4 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 9 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 596-yard par-5 18th, Wolfe went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Wolfe to 10 over for the round.