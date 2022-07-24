Strong putting brings James Hahn a 6-under 65 in round four of the 3M Open

James Hahn hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hahn finished his day tied for 4th at 13 under with Scott Piercy and Tom Hoge; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; and Emiliano Grillo and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 14 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, James Hahn had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved James Hahn to 1 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hahn reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 2 under for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Hahn had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 12th, Hahn chipped in his third shot from 69 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Hahn to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Hahn's 156 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 4 under for the round.

At the 451-yard par-4 15th, Hahn reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Hahn at 5 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Hahn chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hahn to 6 under for the round.