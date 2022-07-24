J.T. Poston putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 final round in the 3M Open

J.T. Poston hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Poston finished his day tied for 11th at 8 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Emiliano Grillo and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy, Tom Hoge, and James Hahn are tied for 4th at 13 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 501-yard par-4 third hole, J.T. Poston had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved J.T. Poston to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Poston's 108 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 15th, Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to even for the round.