J.J. Henry shoots 4-over 75 in round four of the 3M Open

J.J. Henry hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Henry finished his day tied for 72nd at 5 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Emiliano Grillo and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy, Tom Hoge, and James Hahn are tied for 4th at 13 under.

After a 264 yard drive on the 468-yard par-4 second, Henry chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Henry to 1 over for the round.

On the 501-yard par-4 third, Henry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henry to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to fairway on the par-5 sixth, Henry hit his 110 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Henry to 1 over for the round.

Henry got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henry to 2 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Henry's tee shot went 216 yards to the left intermediate rough, his second shot went 28 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Henry hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 18th. This moved Henry to 4 over for the round.