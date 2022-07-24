Hayden Buckley shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the 3M Open

Hayden Buckley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Buckley finished his day tied for 26th at 5 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Emiliano Grillo and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy, Tom Hoge, and James Hahn are tied for 4th at 13 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Buckley had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Buckley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Buckley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Buckley to 2 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Buckley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Buckley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Buckley hit an approach shot from 95 yards to 1 foot, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Buckley to 2 under for the round.

Buckley got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Buckley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Buckley's 159 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Buckley to 2 under for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Buckley chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Buckley to 3 under for the round.