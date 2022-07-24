  • Hayden Buckley shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the 3M Open

  • In the final round of the 2022 3M Open, Hayden Buckley makes a 9-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.
    Hayden Buckley rolls in birdie putt at 3M Open

