Bogey-free 3-under 68 by Hank Lebioda in the final round at the 3M Open

In his final round at the 3M Open, Hank Lebioda hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Lebioda finished his day tied for 16th at 7 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Emiliano Grillo and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy, Tom Hoge, and James Hahn are tied for 4th at 13 under.

Hank Lebioda hit his tee at the green on the 177-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 44-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Hank Lebioda to 1 under for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Lebioda reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 2 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th Lebioda hit his tee shot 303 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Lebioda to 3 under for the round.