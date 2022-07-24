Greyson Sigg putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 final round in the 3M Open

Greyson Sigg hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Sigg finished his day tied for 7th at 10 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Emiliano Grillo and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy, Tom Hoge, and James Hahn are tied for 4th at 13 under.

On the 468-yard par-4 second, Greyson Sigg had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Greyson Sigg to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his third shot into the native area, Sigg hit his next shot to the green and two putted for a bogey on par-5 sixth. This moved Sigg to 2 over for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Sigg had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sigg to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Sigg hit an approach shot from 90 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to 1 over for the round.