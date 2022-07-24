Greg Chalmers shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the 3M Open

In his final round at the 3M Open, Greg Chalmers hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Chalmers finished his day tied for 70th at 4 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Emiliano Grillo and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy, Tom Hoge, and James Hahn are tied for 4th at 13 under.

On the par-4 first, Chalmers's 134 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chalmers to 1 under for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Chalmers reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even-par for the round.

After a 260 yard drive on the 437-yard par-4 14th, Chalmers chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Chalmers to 1 over for the round.

Chalmers got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chalmers to 2 over for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Chalmers chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Chalmers to 1 over for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 17th, Chalmers hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chalmers to even for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Chalmers got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Chalmers to 1 over for the round.