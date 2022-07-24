Grayson Murray shoots 4-over 75 in round four of the 3M Open

Grayson Murray hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Murray finished his day tied for 64th at 2 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Emiliano Grillo and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy, Tom Hoge, and James Hahn are tied for 4th at 13 under.

On the 468-yard par-4 second, Murray had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Murray to 1 over for the round.

Murray got a bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Murray to 2 over for the round.

Murray hit his tee at the green on the 177-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 46-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Murray to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 502-yard par-4 ninth hole, Murray had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Murray to even for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 467-yard par-4 11th, Murray went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Murray to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Murray hit his next to the right rough. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 12th. This moved Murray to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 228-yard par-3 13th green, Murray suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Murray at 3 over for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Murray chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for three-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Murray to 4 over for the round.