  • Grayson Murray shoots 4-over 75 in round four of the 3M Open

  • In the final round of the 2022 3M Open, Grayson Murray makes birdie on the par-3 4th hole.
    Highlights

    Grayson Murray sends in 45-footer for birdie at 3M Open

    In the final round of the 2022 3M Open, Grayson Murray makes birdie on the par-3 4th hole.