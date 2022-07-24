George McNeill shoots 5-over 76 in round four of the 3M Open

George McNeill hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. McNeill finished his day tied for 58th at 1 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Emiliano Grillo and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy, Tom Hoge, and James Hahn are tied for 4th at 13 under.

McNeill tee shot went 165 yards to the right rough and his chip went 30 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing McNeill to 6 over for the round.

At the 502-yard par-4 ninth, McNeill got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McNeill to 7 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, McNeill had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNeill to 6 over for the round.

At the par-5 18th, McNeill chipped in his fourth shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved McNeill to 5 over for the round.