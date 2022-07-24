  • Emiliano Grillo finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the 3M Open

  • In the final round of the 2022 3M Open, Emiliano Grillo makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Emiliano Grillo makes birdie on No. 13 in Round 4 at 3M Open

    In the final round of the 2022 3M Open, Emiliano Grillo makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.