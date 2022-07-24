Emiliano Grillo finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the 3M Open

In his final round at the 3M Open, Emiliano Grillo hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Grillo finished his day tied for 2nd at 14 under with Sungjae Im; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; and Scott Piercy, Tom Hoge, and James Hahn are tied for 4th at 13 under.

On the par-4 third, Grillo's 142 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Grillo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.

Grillo his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Grillo to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Grillo had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Grillo's 146 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to even-par for the round.

Grillo got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to even for the round.