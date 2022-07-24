6-over 77 by Doug Ghim in final round of the 3M Open

In his final round at the 3M Open, Doug Ghim hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Ghim finished his day tied for 16th at 7 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Emiliano Grillo and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy, Tom Hoge, and James Hahn are tied for 4th at 13 under.

At the 468-yard par-4 second, Ghim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ghim to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Ghim's 155 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 204-yard par-3 green eighth, Ghim suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Ghim hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a double bogey on the par-5 18th. This moved Ghim to 6 over for the round.