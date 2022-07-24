Dawie van der Walt shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the 3M Open

Dawie van der Walt hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Van der Walt finished his day tied for 38th at 3 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Emiliano Grillo and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy, Tom Hoge, and James Hahn are tied for 4th at 13 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, van der Walt had a 75 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved van der Walt to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, van der Walt's 119 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van der Walt to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, van der Walt chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved van der Walt to 1 under for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, van der Walt reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even-par for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, van der Walt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved van der Walt to 1 under for the round.