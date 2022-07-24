David Skinns putts well but delivers a 2-over 73 final round in the 3M Open

David Skinns hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Skinns finished his day tied for 54th at even par; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Emiliano Grillo and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy, Tom Hoge, and James Hahn are tied for 4th at 13 under.

On the 468-yard par-4 second, David Skinns had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving David Skinns to 1 over for the round.

Skinns got a bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Skinns to 2 over for the round.

At the par-5 sixth, Skinns chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Skinns to 1 over for the round.

On the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Skinns reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Skinns to even for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Skinns had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Skinns to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 451-yard par-4 15th, Skinns went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Skinns to 2 over for the round.

After a 267 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Skinns chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Skinns to 1 over for the round.