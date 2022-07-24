  • David Skinns putts well but delivers a 2-over 73 final round in the 3M Open

  • In the final round of the 2022 3M Open, David Skinns makes a 18-foot birdie putt on the par-4 10th hole.
    Highlights

    David Skinns drains 18-foot birdie putt at 3M Open

    In the final round of the 2022 3M Open, David Skinns makes a 18-foot birdie putt on the par-4 10th hole.