9-over 80 by David Lingmerth in final round of the 3M Open

In his final round at the 3M Open, David Lingmerth hit 9 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Lingmerth finished his day tied for 70th at 4 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Emiliano Grillo and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy, Tom Hoge, and James Hahn are tied for 4th at 13 under.

At the par-5 sixth, Lingmerth chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Lingmerth to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Lingmerth hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Lingmerth to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Lingmerth's 166 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lingmerth to 3 over for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Lingmerth his second shot went 6 yards to the right rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

At the 451-yard par-4 15th, Lingmerth got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Lingmerth to 7 over for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Lingmerth chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lingmerth to 6 over for the round.