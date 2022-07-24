Danny Willett rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the 3M Open

In his final round at the 3M Open, Danny Willett hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Willett finished his day tied for 7th at 10 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Emiliano Grillo and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy, Tom Hoge, and James Hahn are tied for 4th at 13 under.

Danny Willett got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Danny Willett to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Willett's 146 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Willett had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Willett to even-par for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Willett chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Willett to 1 under for the round.

At the 228-yard par-3 13th, Willett hit a tee shot 211 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Willett to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Willett's 154 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to 3 under for the round.