Chris Gotterup shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the 3M Open

Chris Gotterup hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Gotterup finished his day tied for 31st at 4 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Emiliano Grillo and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy, Tom Hoge, and James Hahn are tied for 4th at 13 under.

On the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Gotterup had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gotterup to 1 over for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Gotterup chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gotterup to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Gotterup had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gotterup to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Gotterup hit an approach shot from 105 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gotterup to 2 under for the round.