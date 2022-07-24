  • Chez Reavie shoots Even-par 71 in round four of the 3M Open

  • In the final round of the 2022 3M Open, Chez Reavie makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Chez Reavie draws in tee shot to set up birdie at 3M Open

    In the final round of the 2022 3M Open, Chez Reavie makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.