Chez Reavie shoots Even-par 71 in round four of the 3M Open

Chez Reavie hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Reavie finished his day tied for 49th at 1 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Emiliano Grillo and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy, Tom Hoge, and James Hahn are tied for 4th at 13 under.

On the 501-yard par-4 third, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 1 over for the round.

Reavie got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 2 over for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Reavie hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 over for the round.

On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 2 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Reavie reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Reavie hit an approach shot from 98 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to even for the round.