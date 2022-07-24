Chesson Hadley putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 final round in the 3M Open

In his final round at the 3M Open, Chesson Hadley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hadley finished his day in 10th at 9 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Emiliano Grillo and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy, Tom Hoge, and James Hahn are tied for 4th at 13 under.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th Chesson Hadley hit his tee shot 296 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Chesson Hadley to even-par for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Hadley got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Hadley to 1 over for the round.