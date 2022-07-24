Chase Seiffert shoots 3-over 74 in round four of the 3M Open

Chase Seiffert hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Seiffert finished his day tied for 45th at 2 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Emiliano Grillo and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy, Tom Hoge, and James Hahn are tied for 4th at 13 under.

At the 416-yard par-4 first, Seiffert got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Seiffert to 1 over for the round.

On the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Seiffert reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Seiffert to even for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Seiffert had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Seiffert to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Seiffert hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th. This moved Seiffert to 2 over for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Seiffert reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Seiffert to 1 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Seiffert's his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 100 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.