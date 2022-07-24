Camilo Villegas shoots 4-over 75 in round four of the 3M Open

Camilo Villegas hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Villegas finished his day tied for 58th at 1 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Emiliano Grillo and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy, Tom Hoge, and James Hahn are tied for 4th at 13 under.

At the 501-yard par-4 third, Villegas reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Villegas at 3 over for the round.

Villegas his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Villegas to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Villegas had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Villegas to 3 over for the round.

Villegas had a 367-yard drive to the right side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Villegas to 4 over for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Villegas chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to 3 over for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Villegas's tee shot went 228 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Villegas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Villegas to 3 over for the round.