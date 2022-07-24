  • Cameron Percy shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the 3M Open

  • In the third round of the 2022 3M Open, Cameron Percy makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Cameron Percy makes birdie on No. 8 at 3M Open

    In the third round of the 2022 3M Open, Cameron Percy makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.