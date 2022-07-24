Cameron Percy shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the 3M Open

In his final round at the 3M Open, Cameron Percy hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Percy finished his day tied for 26th at 5 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Emiliano Grillo and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy, Tom Hoge, and James Hahn are tied for 4th at 13 under.

Percy got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Percy to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Percy hit his 97 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Percy to 1 over for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Percy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Percy to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Percy's 170 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to 1 over for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th Percy hit his tee shot 295 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Percy to even-par for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Percy his second shot was a drop and his approach went 105 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 18th, Percy chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to 1 over for the round.