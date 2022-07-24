Cameron Champ putts well in round four of the 3M Open

Cameron Champ hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Champ finished his day tied for 16th at 7 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Emiliano Grillo and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy, Tom Hoge, and James Hahn are tied for 4th at 13 under.

After a 311 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Cameron Champ chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cameron Champ to 2 under for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Champ reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 3 under for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Champ hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Champ to 4 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Champ chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This bogey was the end of his 3 hole birdie streak and moved Champ to 3 under for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Champ reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 4 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Champ's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Champ had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Champ to 2 under for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Champ chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 3 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Champ had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Champ to 4 under for the round.