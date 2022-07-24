Cam Davis shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the 3M Open

Cam Davis hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Davis finished his day tied for 16th at 7 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Emiliano Grillo and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy, Tom Hoge, and James Hahn are tied for 4th at 13 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Davis had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Davis's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Davis chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Davis to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Davis's 135 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Davis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Davis to 3 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Davis's tee shot went 228 yards to the right rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 15th, Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Davis to 1 under for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Davis chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.