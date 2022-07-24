Callum Tarren rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the 3M Open

In his final round at the 3M Open, Callum Tarren hit 4 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Tarren finished his day tied for 7th at 10 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Emiliano Grillo and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy, Tom Hoge, and James Hahn are tied for 4th at 13 under.

After a tee shot onto the 177-yard par-3 green fourth, Callum Tarren suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

Tarren got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tarren to 2 over for the round.

On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Tarren had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tarren to 3 over for the round.

After a 351 yard drive on the 379-yard par-4 10th, Tarren chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tarren to 2 over for the round.

At the 467-yard par-4 11th, Tarren reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Tarren at 1 over for the round.

At the 228-yard par-3 13th, Tarren hit a tee shot 217 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tarren to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Tarren's 152 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tarren to 1 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Tarren reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tarren to 2 under for the round.