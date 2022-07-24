C.T. Pan shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the 3M Open

In his final round at the 3M Open, C.T. Pan hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Pan finished his day tied for 31st at 4 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Emiliano Grillo and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy, Tom Hoge, and James Hahn are tied for 4th at 13 under.

On the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Pan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Pan's 167 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Pan hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 3 under for the round.

After a 270 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Pan chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 3 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Pan's tee shot went 207 yards to the primary rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Pan got to the green in 3 and sunk 88-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 3 under for the round.