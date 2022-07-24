Brice Garnett shoots 3-over 74 in round four of the 3M Open

Brice Garnett hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Garnett finished his day tied for 31st at 4 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Emiliano Grillo and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy, Tom Hoge, and James Hahn are tied for 4th at 13 under.

At the 416-yard par-4 first, Garnett got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Garnett to 1 over for the round.

On the 468-yard par-4 second, Garnett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to 2 over for the round.

Garnett got a bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to 3 over for the round.

At the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Garnett's his second shot went 145 yards to the right rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he one putted for par. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Garnett had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garnett to 3 over for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Garnett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Garnett at 2 over for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Garnett's his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the 596-yard par-5 18th, Garnett got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Garnett to 3 over for the round.