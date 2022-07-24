Brendon Todd shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the 3M Open

In his final round at the 3M Open, Brendon Todd hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Todd finished his day tied for 64th at 2 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Emiliano Grillo and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy, Tom Hoge, and James Hahn are tied for 4th at 13 under.

Todd got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 1 over for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Todd hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Todd's 131 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Todd reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Todd to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Todd had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Todd to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 204-yard par-3 green eighth, Todd suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 under for the round.

At the 467-yard par-4 11th, Todd got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Todd's 139 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Todd his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 98 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even for the round.