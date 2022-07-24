-
Bo Van Pelt rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the 3M Open
July 24, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bo Van Pelt uses nice approach to set up birdie at 3M Open
In the final round of the 2022 3M Open, Bo Van Pelt makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
In his final round at the 3M Open, Bo Van Pelt hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Van Pelt finished his day tied for 49th at 1 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Emiliano Grillo and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy, Tom Hoge, and James Hahn are tied for 4th at 13 under.
On the par-4 first, Bo Van Pelt's 132 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bo Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.
Van Pelt got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Van Pelt to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Van Pelt had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Van Pelt hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Van Pelt to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Van Pelt hit an approach shot from 77 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Van Pelt's 146 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to even-par for the round.
After a 283 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Van Pelt chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.
