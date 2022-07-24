Bo Van Pelt rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the 3M Open

In his final round at the 3M Open, Bo Van Pelt hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Van Pelt finished his day tied for 49th at 1 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Emiliano Grillo and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy, Tom Hoge, and James Hahn are tied for 4th at 13 under.

On the par-4 first, Bo Van Pelt's 132 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bo Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.

Van Pelt got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Van Pelt to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Van Pelt had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Van Pelt hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Van Pelt to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Van Pelt hit an approach shot from 77 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Van Pelt's 146 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to even-par for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Van Pelt chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.