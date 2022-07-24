  • Bo Hoag shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the 3M Open

  • In the final round of the 2022 3M Open, Bo Hoag makes birdie on the par-4 11th hole.
    Highlights

    Bo Hoag chips in for birdie at 3M Open

    In the final round of the 2022 3M Open, Bo Hoag makes birdie on the par-4 11th hole.