Bo Hoag shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the 3M Open

In his final round at the 3M Open, Bo Hoag hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hoag finished his day tied for 45th at 2 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Emiliano Grillo and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy, Tom Hoge, and James Hahn are tied for 4th at 13 under.

Hoag got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoag to 1 over for the round.

On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Hoag had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Hoag to 4 over for the round.

At the 379-yard par-4 10th, Hoag reached the green in 2 and rolled a 46-foot putt for birdie. This put Hoag at 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Hoag chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hoag to 2 over for the round.

At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Hoag reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Hoag at 1 over for the round.