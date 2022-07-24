Austin Smotherman shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the 3M Open

Austin Smotherman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Smotherman finished his day tied for 24th at 6 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Emiliano Grillo and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy, Tom Hoge, and James Hahn are tied for 4th at 13 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Smotherman had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smotherman to 1 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Smotherman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smotherman to 2 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Smotherman's tee shot went 163 yards to the left rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Smotherman hit an approach shot from 79 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smotherman to 1 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th Smotherman hit his tee shot 315 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Smotherman to 2 under for the round.