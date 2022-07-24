Andrew Putnam shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the 3M Open

In his final round at the 3M Open, Andrew Putnam hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Putnam finished his day tied for 11th at 8 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Emiliano Grillo and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy, Tom Hoge, and James Hahn are tied for 4th at 13 under.

Putnam got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Putnam to 1 over for the round.

Putnam his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Putnam to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Putnam's 127 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 over for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Putnam had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 2 over for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Putnam chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Putnam hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 18th. This moved Putnam to 2 over for the round.