  • Andrew Novak shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the 3M Open

  • In the final round of the 2022 3M Open, Andrew Novak makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Andrew Novak drills a 20-foot birdie at 3M Open

    In the final round of the 2022 3M Open, Andrew Novak makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.