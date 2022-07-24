Andrew Novak shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the 3M Open

Andrew Novak hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Novak finished his day tied for 54th at even par; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Emiliano Grillo and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy, Tom Hoge, and James Hahn are tied for 4th at 13 under.

At the 416-yard par-4 first, Novak got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Novak to 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 501-yard par-4 third, Novak went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Novak to 2 over for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Novak had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Novak to 4 over for the round.

At the par-5 sixth, Novak chipped in his third shot from 108 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Novak to 2 over for the round.

Novak got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Novak to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Novak had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Novak to 2 over for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Novak reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Novak to 1 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Novak's tee shot went 190 yards to the right rough and his approach went 44 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.