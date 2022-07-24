Adam Schenk shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the 3M Open

Adam Schenk hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Schenk finished his day tied for 54th at even par; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Emiliano Grillo and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy, Tom Hoge, and James Hahn are tied for 4th at 13 under.

On the 416-yard par-4 first, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 1 over for the round.

On the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Schenk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to even for the round.

After a 259 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Schenk chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Schenk's his second shot went 6 yards to the right rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Schenk got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Schenk hit an approach shot from 93 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 over for the round.