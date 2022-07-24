Adam Long shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the 3M Open

Adam Long hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Long finished his day tied for 16th at 7 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Emiliano Grillo and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy, Tom Hoge, and James Hahn are tied for 4th at 13 under.

On the 416-yard par-4 first, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 1 over for the round.

At the 468-yard par-4 second, Long reached the green in 2 and rolled a 54-foot putt for birdie. This put Long at even for the round.

Long tee shot went 165 yards to the native area and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Long to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Long had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to even-par for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting. This moved Long to 1 over for the round.