  • Bogey-free 4-under 67 by Adam Hadwin in the final round at the 3M Open

  • In the final round of the 2022 3M Open, Adam Hadwin makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Adam Hadwin chips it close to set up birdie at 3M Open

    In the final round of the 2022 3M Open, Adam Hadwin makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.