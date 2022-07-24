Bogey-free 4-under 67 by Adam Hadwin in the final round at the 3M Open

In his final round at the 3M Open, Adam Hadwin hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Hadwin finished his day tied for 38th at 3 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Emiliano Grillo and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy, Tom Hoge, and James Hahn are tied for 4th at 13 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Adam Hadwin hit an approach shot from 100 yards to 15 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Adam Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

At the 228-yard par-3 13th, Hadwin hit a tee shot 210 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Hadwin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 3 under for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Hadwin chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 4 under for the round.