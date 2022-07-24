Aaron Baddeley shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the 3M Open

Aaron Baddeley hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Baddeley finished his day tied for 49th at 1 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Emiliano Grillo and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy, Tom Hoge, and James Hahn are tied for 4th at 13 under.

On the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Baddeley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baddeley to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 204-yard par-3 green eighth, Baddeley suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Baddeley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 3 over for the round.

Baddeley missed the green on his first shot on the 228-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved Baddeley to 2 over for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Baddeley chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 1 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Baddeley's tee shot went 199 yards to the right intermediate rough and his approach went 38 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.