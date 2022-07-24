  • Aaron Baddeley shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the 3M Open

  • In the final round of the 2022 3M Open, Aaron Baddeley makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Aaron Baddeley makes birdie on No. 13 in Round 4 at 3M Open

    In the final round of the 2022 3M Open, Aaron Baddeley makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.