Wyndham Clark shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the 3M Open

Wyndham Clark hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Clark finished his day tied for 21st at 6 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 18 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 14 under; and Tony Finau and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Clark had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

On the 501-yard par-4 third, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Clark to even for the round.

After a 339 yard drive on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Clark chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Clark's 150 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Clark to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Clark chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Clark to 4 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Clark had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Clark to 4 under for the round.