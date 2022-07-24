Tyler Duncan putts well in round three of the 3M Open

In his third round at the 3M Open, Tyler Duncan hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Duncan finished his day tied for 31st at 4 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 18 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 14 under; and Tony Finau and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

After a 301 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Tyler Duncan chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tyler Duncan to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Duncan's 161 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.

At the 411-yard par-4 16th, Duncan had a 306-yard drive to the green. Leaving himself a 16-foot putt for eagle, which he converted. This moved Duncan to 4 under for the round.

Duncan got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Duncan's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Duncan to 5 under for the round.