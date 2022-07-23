Troy Merritt comes back from a rocky start in round three of the 3M Open

Troy Merritt hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Merritt finished his day tied for 52nd at 2 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 18 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 14 under; and Tony Finau and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

After a 299 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Troy Merritt chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Troy Merritt to 1 under for the round.

After a 258 yard drive on the 437-yard par-4 14th, Merritt chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Merritt to even for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th Merritt hit his tee shot 299 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Merritt his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 78 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 18th, Merritt chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Merritt had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Merritt to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Merritt chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Merritt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.

At the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Merritt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.