Tony Finau delivers a bogey-free 6-under 65 in the third at the 3M Open

Tony Finau hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, and finished the round bogey free. Finau finished his day tied for 3rd at 13 under with Doug Ghim; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 18 under; and Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 14 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Tony Finau had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tony Finau to 1 under for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Finau's 125 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Finau to 3 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Finau chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 4 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 228-yard par-3 13th, Finau missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Finau to 4 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th Finau hit his tee shot 295 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Finau to 5 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 6 under for the round.