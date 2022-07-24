Tom Hoge shoots 5-under 66 in round three of the 3M Open

Tom Hoge hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his day in 5th at 12 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 18 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 14 under; and Tony Finau and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Hoge had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to even for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Hoge's 108 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Hoge had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Hoge reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 17th, Hoge hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 4 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Hoge had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hoge to 5 under for the round.