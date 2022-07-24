Sungjae Im putts well in round three of the 3M Open

Sungjae Im hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Im finished his day tied for 6th at 11 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 18 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 14 under; and Tony Finau and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Sungjae Im had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sungjae Im to 1 under for the round.

On the 468-yard par-4 second, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to even for the round.

Im got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 1 over for the round.

On the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Im reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 467-yard par-4 11th, Im chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Im to even-par for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Im reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th Im hit his tee shot 309 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Im had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Im to 4 under for the round.