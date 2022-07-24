  • Sungjae Im putts well in round three of the 3M Open

  • In the third round of the 2022 3M Open, Sungjae Im makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Sungjae Im drains birdie putt at 3M Open

    In the third round of the 2022 3M Open, Sungjae Im makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole.