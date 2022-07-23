Stewart Cink shoots 6-under 65 in round three of the 3M Open

In his third round at the 3M Open, Stewart Cink hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Cink finished his day tied for 13th at 8 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 18 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 14 under; and Tony Finau and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

On the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Cink reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Cink's 130 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Cink had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cink to 3 under for the round.

At the par-5 12th, Cink chipped in his third shot from 16 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Cink to 5 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Cink's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Cink's 167 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 5 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th Cink hit his tee shot 306 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Cink to 6 under for the round.

At the 596-yard par-5 18th, Cink got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 2 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Cink to 6 under for the round.