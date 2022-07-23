  • Stewart Cink shoots 6-under 65 in round three of the 3M Open

  • In the third round of the 2022 3M Open, Stewart Cink makes birdie on the par-4 7th hole.
    Highlights

    Stewart Cink's second above the hole and birdie at 3M Open

    In the third round of the 2022 3M Open, Stewart Cink makes birdie on the par-4 7th hole.