Seung-Yul Noh shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the 3M Open

In his third round at the 3M Open, Seung-Yul Noh hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Noh finished his day tied for 31st at 4 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 18 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 14 under; and Tony Finau and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

On the par-4 first, Noh's 121 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noh to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Noh had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Noh to even-par for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 501-yard par-4 third, Noh chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Noh to 1 over for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Noh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noh to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 502-yard par-4 ninth hole, Noh chipped in his fourth from 8 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Noh at 1 under for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Noh chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noh to 2 under for the round.

Noh had a fantastic chip-in on the 228-yard par-3 13th. His his second shot went 25 yards to the left intermediate rough where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 2 under for the round.