Scott Piercy putts well in round three of the 3M Open

In his third round at the 3M Open, Scott Piercy hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Piercy finished his day in 1st at 18 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 14 under; and Tony Finau and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

On the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Scott Piercy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott Piercy to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Piercy's 160 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Piercy to 3 under for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Piercy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Piercy to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Piercy had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Piercy to 5 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Piercy hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Piercy to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Piercy's 118 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 5 under for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Piercy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Piercy to 6 under for the round.