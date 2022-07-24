Scott Gutschewski shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the 3M Open

Scott Gutschewski hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Gutschewski finished his day tied for 31st at 4 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 18 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 14 under; and Tony Finau and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

On the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Gutschewski reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gutschewski to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Gutschewski had a 189 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gutschewski to even for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Gutschewski reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gutschewski to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 204-yard par-3 eighth green, Gutschewski suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Gutschewski at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Gutschewski's 120 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gutschewski to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Gutschewski hit an approach shot from 69 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gutschewski to 3 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Gutschewski hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Gutschewski at even-par for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Gutschewski's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gutschewski to 1 under for the round.