Scott Brown shoots 7-under 64 in round three of the 3M Open

In his third round at the 3M Open, Scott Brown hit 14 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Brown finished his day tied for 21st at 6 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 18 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 14 under; and Tony Finau and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

Brown got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brown to 1 over for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Brown had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Brown to even-par for the round.

At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Brown reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Brown at 1 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th Brown hit his tee shot 298 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Brown to 2 under for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 18th, Brown chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Brown's 181 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to 4 under for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Brown hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to 5 under for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Brown hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 502-yard par-4 ninth hole, Brown had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brown to 7 under for the round.