Satoshi Kodaira shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the 3M Open

In his third round at the 3M Open, Satoshi Kodaira hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Kodaira finished his day tied for 52nd at 2 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 18 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 14 under; and Tony Finau and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

After a 311 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Kodaira chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Kodaira hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kodaira at even-par for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 18th, Kodaira chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 1 under for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 468-yard par-4 second, Kodaira chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kodaira to even for the round.

Kodaira got a bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kodaira to 1 over for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Kodaira hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Kodaira's 138 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 1 under for the round.